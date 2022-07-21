Estes Park Health (EPH) strongly encourages Estes Valley community members to attend one or more of a series of public, EPH Special Board meetings via GoToWebinar on dates and times listed below. Participants will learn about and discuss proposed actions to strengthen EPH services and finances. The proposed actions are intended to allow EPH to provide sustainable high-quality healthcare services to our community members and visitors.
Wednesday, July 20 07:00 am to 08:00 am 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Thursday, July 21 07:00 am to 08:00 am 12:00 noon 1:00 pm.
Monday, July 25 05:30 pm to 07:30 pm - - (EPH July Board Meeting)
Tuesday, August 2 12:00 noon to 01:00 pm
Monday, August 8 05:30 pm to 07:00 pm
Please email rryan@eph.org to register for the GoToWebinar meeting or call 970-577-4470.
Because Larimer County is currently at the HIGH Strain Level on the CDC COVID-19 Community and Healthcare Systems Index, and cases of COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are increasing, community members will be able to participate in these meetings via GoToWebinar only.
Why are the proposed actions to strengthen EPH services and finances necessary?
Nationally, the healthcare industry has been experiencing significant, ongoing adverse financial impacts from the COVID-19 Pandemic, and according to national and regional healthcare economists there is no expectation of a return to pre-pandemic conditions. Across the county, healthcare organizations are experiencing severe labor shortages with associated dramatic increases in labor costs. Nationally, the cost of contract labor and cost of supplies has increased significantly.
The 2022 EPH Budget presented at the December 14, 2021 Board Meeting included a projected $7 million loss from operations that was partially offset by nonoperating income that included $3.5 million in projected property tax revenues and $2.7 million in projected Federal Government COVID-19 relief funds. The overall impact of the operations loss and nonoperating income offsets was a projected $1 million overall financial loss in 2022. However, due to uncertainties about how much of the $2.7 million in projected Federal Government COVID-19 relief funds will be received, it is likely that the actual 2022 overall financial loss will be greater than $1 million.
With Federal Government COVID-19 relief funding ending, unless mitigating actions are taken, the financial outlook for EPH in 2023 and beyond will be unsustainable.
Faced with the projected 2022 and 2023 financial losses, EPH’s Medical Staff, Leadership Team, and Board of Directors are certain that, to continue to provide high-quality healthcare services and continue to survive financially, significant changes must be made in some of the hospital’s clinical and support services. As a result, the EPH leadership including the Medical Staff and the Senior Leadership Team, with the support of the EPH Board, initiated a thorough assessment of all EPH clinical and support services to identify opportunities to bring EPH onto a long-term, financially sustainable path through revenue increases and expense reductions.
First and foremost, the primary focus of the entire Estes Park Health organization, including the Medical Staff, Senior Leadership and Board of Directors is to provide high-quality, sustainable healthcare for our Estes Valley residents and visitors.
As part of the plan to provide high-quality, sustainable healthcare for our Estes Valley residents and visitors, EPH has announced successful recruitment of a number of physician positions that will serve important community healthcare needs and also make positive financial contributions to EPH:
Dr Cynthia DiLauro, MD - Internal Medicine – for the recently retired Dr Luchsinger – Starting Nov 1, 2022
Dr Sarah Dech, MD - Ophthalmology - for the recently retired Dr Prochoda – Starting Sept 19, 2022
Dr Paige Dekker, DO - Family Medicine – Started July 18, 2022
Dr John Knudtson, MD - Radiologist – Started April, 2022
Dr Paxon Riding, DPM - Podiatry – Started June, 2022
To add and restore high-quality healthcare services our community needs, and to make positive financial contributions to EPH, Chemotherapy services have been restarted, and EPH proposes to expand Cardiac Rehabilitation Service (Phase I and II), Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Service, and a Diabetic Nutrition Education Service.
In addition to filling these positions, EPH will also initiate searches for a Urologist and some other clinical services based on our community’s demographics and the positive financial experience with these services at other Critical Access Hospitals like EPH.
All of these additions will provide high-quality healthcare services to our community and will support a sustainable future by making positive financial contributions to EPH.
Along with these service additions, EPH has proposed a number of expense reduction efforts in support services including leadership and workforce reorganization, information technology, and revenue cycle processes. Some clinical services like Home Health, Home Care, and Hospice need to be optimized as well.
EPH is committed to following best practices to provide high-quality healthcare. In a small community like ours, some clinical activities do not have enough volume to meet best practice requirements. These low-volume clinical services can be better provided by resources and facilities available on the Front Range. It has been proposed that Inpatient Pediatrics and Obstetric Delivery services be transferred to nearby affiliate organizations that have sufficient patient volumes to maintain staff expertise and provide enough revenue to support the required staffing levels. Transferring these services to nearby organizations will also eliminate the need for very costly on-call services that are currently required 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, but are rarely used.
The EPH Senior Management Team and Board of Directors look forward to discussions with our community members about a sustainable future for EPH.
If you have questions or comments about these proposed changes, please attend the upcoming public meetings listed above or on the EPH website, email rryan@eph.org or call 970-577-4470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.