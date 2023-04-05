EVRPD Seeking Public Input on Skate Park Design

The Estes Valley Recreation and Park District (EVRPD) and Pillar Design Studios are seeking input from the public to assist with the design and construction of a new skate park in Stanley Park. A public meeting will be held in the multipurpose rooms (downstairs) in the Estes Valley Community Center Wednesday, April 12 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. to gather important feedback.
EVRPD will be displaying three preliminary designs for review, and Brad Siedlecki of Pillar Design Studios will be giving a brief presentation to discuss each concept in detail at 6 p.m.; the remainder of the meeting will be conducted as an “open house,” and attendees will have the opportunity to vote on which concept(s) they like best.
Since the current skate park is nearing the end of its lifespan, high levels of public participation will play a vital role in expediting the design, funding and construction of a new, contemporary skating facility. The realization of this project is reliant on timely input from the skating community and other stakeholders, so please make plans to attend if at all possible.
To learn more about Pillar Design Studios, visit www.pillardesignstudios.com. For more information on this project, please contact Tom Carosello, EVRPD Executive Director, at (970) 586-8191 Ext. 117 or (970) 382-1356.
