Visit Estes Park Hires Michael Zumbaugh As CFO

Visit Estes Park (VEP) has hired Michael Zumbaugh for the position of Chief Finance Officer. Zumbaugh will be responsible for the development of VEP’s financial management strategy as well as policies and procedures related to both finance and general operations of the organization.
Zumbaugh is a leader in his field, having worked in tourism finance and operations for 30 years and is a dedicated leader within the industry, working with Destinations International (DI) in various capacities to provide DI members with professional development opportunities. He is currently a Board Member of DI’s Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) program.
“Mike has decades of finance and operations experience within the tourism industry,” says Kara Franker, CEO of VEP. “His level of expertise in his field and credentials with Destinations International make him an exceptional candidate for this position. We’re beyond thrilled to have him join our team.”
Prior to joining Visit Estes Park, Mike held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Chattanooga Tourism Co. where he oversaw operations of the 25-person, $10M organization. Throughout his career, he has held executive and senior leadership positions at Irving Convention & Visitors Bureau, Greater Lansing Destination Development Foundation and Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau. In addition to his seat on the board of CDME, Zumbaugh is actively involved in the Finance & Administration Shirtsleeves group within DI and is a prior member of the Professional Development Committee of DI.
“I am excited to be able to represent such a beautiful destination,” said Zumbaugh.
Zumbaugh starts his new role on September 20.
