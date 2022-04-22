Due to the continued spread of the stomach related illness at the elementary school, in collaboration with the Larimer County Department of Health, the Elementary School will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
April 25th and 26th EPES will not have school
April 25th and 26th EPMS and EPHS WILL be in session
Any event at the EPES, including the Bee Hive Party is cancelled.
The custodial staff will be focusing on deep cleaning in the MS and HS this weekend and will focus on deep cleaning EPES Monday and Tuesday.
Why this decision? The incubation period is 24-48 hours, therefore the recommendation from the county is given in order to break this spread to maintain that 48 hours.
As a reminder, your child must be symptom free for 48 hours prior to return to school. If you have a sibling in the Middle or High School and your elementary student is ill, please keep ALL of your children home.
Staff and Teachers are asked to not enter the elementary School building on Monday or Tuesday unless they have been cleared to do so or are part of the custodial team.
