Old MRI Machine Removed From Estes Park Health

On Wednesday, March 30th, a crane and specialized construction crew removed the MRI machine from Estes Park Health. The new unit will be installed April 25th and go live on May 16th. In the interim, a mobile MRI unit is in place to serve the imaging needs of EPH patients.
“The new MRI machine is state-of-the-art, the best technology out there,” said Brigitte Foust, Director of Diagnostic Imaging. “In addition to starting the process of replacing the MRI machine, I’m also excited to welcome fulltime radiologist Dr. Knudtson to the Diagnostic Imaging Team.”
The MRI suite will be under construction for the next few weeks to prepare for the arrival of the new machine on April 25th. After the machine arrives, installation and training of staff will take place until the first MRI appointments with the new machine begin on May 16th.
Estes Park Health Foundation raised over $545k of the $1.1 million needed to fund this equipment. Thank you to every donor that participated in this campaign.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
