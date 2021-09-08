Wandering Wildlife Society Talk On The Health Of Estes Fisheries

Wandering Wildlife Society is pleased to present a talk about the Health Of Estes’ Fisheries on Thursday, September 16 from 6:00- 7:00 p.m.
Darren Christiansen works at Kirk’s Fly Shop and will provide information about the fish in Estes Park’s rivers and streams. He’ll also share some of the history of the Fish Hatchery and how it was affected by the 2013 flood. Darren is also an artist, having been drawing and painting since he was a child. He will bring a sample of his artwork to the presentation. This will be an in-person, outdoor talk.
Location: 1754 Fish Hatchery Road, Estes Park, CO, 80517
Time: 6:00-7:00 p.m. September 16
Cost: WWS members: free, non-members: $5 suggested donation
Please email RSVP@evwatershed.org to register! Note: location & time subject to change due to weather!
