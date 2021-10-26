Families in Estes Park know of the hurdles and challenges in finding affordable, accessible, quality early childhood programs and childcare in our community. There are currently four centers, and three at home childcare centers allowing for approximately 100 spots in our community. There are also approximately 500 children under the age of five living in the Estes Valley. Due to the lack of childcare in our community compared to the number of children needing it, Estes Park is considered a “childcare desert”. At EVICS Family Resource Center, we know that every family has their own story and experience in trying to access early childhood programs during the first few years of their children’s lives. Not only are families seeking a safe space for their infant or child so they feel secure as they enter the workforce, parents crave and deserve early learning experiences for their children that positively impact their child development and prepare them for success in school.
EVICS Family Resource Center advocates at the local, county, and state levels to ensure the needs of Estes Park families are understood. Advocacy efforts focus on ensuring the services that are needed by families are present and robust in our community. Recently, a local early education center was able to expand through funding made available from the Town; the result of local advocacy and collaboration efforts. Additionally, expansion at Park Place Preschool at the Estes Park Elementary School has occurred to support the need for school readiness and early education opportunities.
The expansion at Park Place Preschool includes added classrooms that increased services to approximately 40 children (16 of which are full day). Access to early learning opportunities is essential to building confidence and self-esteem in children as they transition to kindergarten. Already, this expansion has resulted in higher assessment scores for entering Kindergarteners.
Park Place Preschool supports families with children receiving Early Intervention through the Colorado Preschool Program (CPP). Special Education services are provided throughout the day for children with Early Intervention Plans. Early screening can be done at EVICS Family Resource Center beginning at 6 months old. We then connect eligible families to Early Intervention resources and services that funnel into this preschool program.
Early Childhood Education, “preschool”, also exists at LLEV and Mountaintop at Bennett. Lifelong Learning of Estes Valley (LLEV) currently offers half day programming. When analyzing childcare and early childhood experiences, however, many families require extended hours of quality care while working throughout the day. Feedback that we receive shows that half day programs may be inaccessible to many who need all day childcare programs, in addition to these more formal educational experiences.
In addition to the Elementary School preschool expansion, recently Mountaintop at Bennett opened a toddler classroom. This expands their licensing to include programming for children beginning at the age of 12 months old. Previously a child had to be three years old to attend Mountaintop at Bennett. It filled up quickly and they’re currently at capacity serving 20 children, with a waitlist.
The expansion of infant and toddler programs is great news and has been identified as our largest need in the community. Currently, with our home providers, we only have two licensed infant spots. Infant spots are defined as children under the age of 12 months. The opportunity for licensed childcare under 2 was dire prior to Mountaintop’s expansion. This expansion was able to occur greatly due to Director Christy Delorme’s desire to serve families in Estes Park and with the support of the Town of Estes Park’s grant program.
In addition to working on expanding childcare capacity in the Estes Valley, EVICS Family Resource Center also has a childcare scholarship program that makes these programs accessible and affordable for families. Through the Colorado Childcare Assistance Program (CCAP), families may access funds for year-round assistance. EVICS Family Resource Center supports families in filling out this application and accessing all resources that may be available to them.
If you are a family trying to access childcare or early childhood education for your child, please reach out to EVICS Family Resource Center. We are collecting data and working tirelessly to expand capacity and connect families to resources. At our childcare resource website, you can find information and links to the following:
• Childcare Wait List
• Early Childhood Education Provider Resource List
• Colorado Shines
• Emergency Scholarship and CCAP Applications
https://www.evics.org/child-care
Family Advocates are available to support families that speak both English and Spanish. Call 970-586-3055 or email office@evics.org to be connected to one of our amazing team members. Stop by the office at 1182 Graves Ave, Unit A. Monday-Thursday, 9am -6pm.
