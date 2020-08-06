Land Trust Breakfast Focuses On Climbing And Conservation

Estes Park is a haven for rock climbers and some of the nation’s most famous climbing routes are located here, including three of the 50 Classic Rock Climbs of North America. Rock climbing took off in the 1960s, is now mainstream and currently an Olympic sport. How has climbing in Estes Park changed and does it impact the environment?
We invite you to join the Estes Valley Land Trust for their August breakfast titled: History and Ethics of Climbing in the Estes Valley.
The breakfast will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 9 a.m. This breakfast will take place online, reservations are required and can be made at:
evlandtrust.org/rsvp. This event is for land trust members only. Not a member? Please join here: evlandtrust.org/donate.
A Rocky Mountain National Park Climbing Ranger and the owner of the Colorado Mountain School, a local business that provides climbing instruction, are the keynote speakers. Together, they have more than 25 years of climbing education experience and will highlight the biggest differences between climbing in the 1960s and climbing today. Expect to learn about protecting native plants, nesting birds and the integrity of our world famous granite.
There is no charge for the online breakfast and attendees receive two free Glen Haven General Store cinnamon rolls.
“We are so excited to offer another great summer breakfast for our members and to include two free gourmet cinnamon rolls,” said Jeffrey Boring, land trust Executive Director. “We are delivering the cinnamon rolls to Estes for anyone that registers for the breakfast.” Quantities are limited and details on where to pick up the rolls will be emailed to those who register.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
