With an important Estes Park School District Board of Education election November 2, the EPSD District Advisory and Accountability Committee (DAAC) agenda summaries can give one an overview of what has been and is happening in the district. The agendas are a running summary for a school year in bullet form, making them a quick read. They report on yearly plans, growth, challenges, interventions, celebrations, and more as the district moves forward in achieving its Mission, Ends, and Global Outcomes (GOs). There’s also a lexicon of education jargon and abbreviations at the end of each year’s agenda. By reviewing at least the last 5 years, you should be able to get a feel for the district – including the challenges COVID imposed and how those were met.
The district’s website is the starting point: www.estesschools.org
What the district ASPIRES to be:
Click on “Your District” in the top menu bar.
Click on “Mission, Vision, and Ends” (also includes Global Outcomes and Beliefs).
The PROGRESS being made:
Click on “Your District”.
Click on “District Committees” (District Advisory and Accountability Committee [DAAC] is the default).
Click on “Agendas, Minutes, and Documents” (in left side bar). Click on school year of choice. Click on “Agendas and Summaries” to see a running summary of the actions of the year. Minutes can give more details.
Hopefully this resource will help people to better understand what the district is doing. The world our students face is changing. Education is changing to try to best prepare them for it - it’s different than what it was even 10 years ago.
The League of Women Voters of Estes Park has a forum where the BoE candidates answer questions October 5, 7-9 pm, online. A link is on their website: https://www.lwv-estespark.org. There will be a video of that forum on the website in case you miss it or want to see it again.
Please become informed and VOTE - and help others to be informed and VOTE!
