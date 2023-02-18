You remembered your reusable bags when you left home for the store, but now you’re in the checkout lane – and they’re still on the back seat.
Sound familiar?
Plus, it’s cold and you’re in a hurry and you really don’t want to hold up the line while you run back to the car to get them. So, what do you do?
You can pay the required bag fee of 10 cents per bag this time, but you’d rather not. The per bag fee for paper or plastic was signed into law in Colorado in 2021 and came into effect on January 1, 2023 under House Bill HB21-1162, the Management of Plastic Products: leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1162
Or this time you could just load the groceries into the cart – without any bags – and put the items into your reusable bags when you get to your vehicle.
Old habits die hard but you can make the transition to reusable bags without too much effort and you can have fun doing it.
