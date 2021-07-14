Land Trust Breakfast Focuses On Reintroduction Of Greenback Cutthroat Trout

Colorado’s state fish, the Greenback Cutthroat Trout, is the only trout native to the Estes Valley and was thought to be extinct by 1937. This federally threatened species was rediscovered in a few relict streams in the 20th Century, leading to a multi-decade effort to reestablish this species more broadly, throughout its native range.
The Estes Valley Land Trust is hosting a breakfast on Saturday, July 24th at 9 a.m., at the pavilion at Hermit Park Open Space, that focuses on the status of the recovery effort. When and where can you expect to see Colorado’s state fish in the Estes Valley?
Boyd Wright, a Native Aquatic Species Biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, is the state’s expert on the recovery effort and will provide a presentation and discussion about this threatened species. The efforts include identifying critical habitat that can sustain this fish, genetics and reproduction and long-term management.
Reservations are required and can be made at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp. This event is for EVLT members only. Not a member? Please join here: evlandtrust.org/donate.
A hot breakfast catered by the Big Horn Restaurant will be provided. Hermit Park entrance fees will be waived for this special event. There is a $15/per person cost for the breakfast and cash or check are accepted methods of payment. The registration deadline is Monday, July 19. Please bring a camp chair as there is limited seating.
“Protecting wildlife habitat is a high priority for residents of the Estes Valley and we sometimes forget about the smaller species that don’t get as much attention” said Jeffrey Boring, Estes Valley Land Trust Executive Director. “I’m excited to hear about how and where this species was rediscovered and the challenges of reintroducing a fish.”
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
