On May 12, 2021, the Estes Park Health 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Strategy was completed. The result was a plan focused on four prioritized Estes Valley community health needs:
1. Address the Estes Valley’s challenging community health needs through enhanced collaboration with other local resources and increased active engagement with Estes Valley community patients and consumers.
2. Take actions to help address Estes Valley Community Mental Health needs.
3. Take actions to help address the Estes Valley’s 35 to 64-year-old age group’s healthcare needs.
4. Take actions to help address the Estes Valley’s ongoing Covid-19 healthcare needs by continuing to develop and implement best practice Covid-19 policies, procedures, and protocols.
Estes Park Health will monitor the success of the implementation strategies over the next three years.
Three important Estes Valley health needs were not included in the current plan because they were considered already being addressed by current resources:
1. Older adult health service needs are currently being addressed through the Estes Park Health Internal Medicine and Family Practice physicians in the Estes Park Health Clinic, Specialty Clinic service offerings, for example Cardiology, Neurology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, etc., Estes Park Health’s Home Health Medical and Non-Medical Services, Hospice Services, and through other community resources like the Good Samaritan Society’s Estes Park Village with independent and assisted senior living facility options.
2. Pediatric and family health service needs are currently being addressed by Estes Park Health’s Pediatric, Family Practice, and Obstetrics/Gynecology physicians.
3. The Estes Valley’s surgery needs are currently addressed by Estes Park Health’s two General Surgeons and two Orthopedic Surgeons.
Among other noteworthy finding from the assessment, as of 2019 US Census data, about 13,500 residents lived in the Estes Valley year-round, with about 6,400 in the Town of Estes Park itself. 28% of Estes Valley residents were 34 and under, 42.7% were aged 35 to 64, and 29.3% were over 65. The Estes Valley differed in some ways from Larimer County and the State of Colorado. The Estes Valley’s median age is higher, more residents have served in the military, and the Estes Valley has a higher proportion of people living in poverty. The Estes Valley is less ethnically diverse than Larimer County as a whole, but the Hispanic/Latin population is growing in the Estes Valley.
Compared to State of Colorado residents, a relatively higher proportion of Estes Valley residents self- report good general health. However, compared to residents of Larimer County, residents of the Estes Valley have relatively higher proportions of diabetes, heart disease, and overweight. Seventeen percent of Estes Valley residents have received a depression diagnosis, seemingly higher than 15.0% for Larimer County and 15.7% for the State of Colorado.
Additional details on the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Strategy are available on the Estes Park Health website at: eph.org/about-us.
