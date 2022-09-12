The Bureau of Reclamation will temporarily reduce the levels of Lake Estes in Estes Park, Colorado to allow work to be completed on Olympus Dam.
On September 30, 2022, Reclamation will begin drawing down Lake Estes from its typical level of about 7472 feet in elevation. By October 10, 2022, levels will drop 12 feet to an elevation of 7460 feet. Reclamation will maintain this level until December 19th, 2022, when it begins refilling the reservoir to a level of 7472 feet.
During this time, Olympus Dam and related features will undergo scheduled maintenance and upgrades to controls. The upgrades will implement the newest technology and allow Reclamation to meet the future power and water needs of customers on the Front Range.
At the same time, the Marys Lake Powerplant, southwest of Estes Park, will undergo a unit runner replacement and turbine overhaul. This work will improve efficiency and reliability and reduce outages at the plant.
“Key focus areas for Reclamation are continuity of operations and a culture of safety,” said Jeff Rieker, Eastern Colorado Area Manager. “We continue to re-invest in our infrastructure to supply reliable water and clean power to our customers.”
Media inquiries or general questions about Reclamation and its maintenance procedures should be directed to Anna Perea, Public Affairs Specialist, at 970-290-1185 or aperea@usbr.gov. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
The Colorado-Big Thompson Project (C-BT) is one of the largest and most complex natural resource developments undertaken by the Bureau of Reclamation. C-BT stores, regulates and diverts water from the Colorado River west of the Continental Divide to provide supplemental irrigation water for 615,000 acres east of the Rocky Mountains. It supplements the municipal and industrial water supply and provides recreation for more than 1 million residents in Northeastern Colorado. It also produces enough electricity to power nearly 68,000 households.
