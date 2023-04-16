Volunteering at the Estes Park Museum is a great way to give back and get involved in the community. The Museum has nearly 30 volunteers that support daily operations year-round. It is evident that the Museum could not function without these individuals donating over 1,000 hours towards its mission by serving thousands of guests annually.
Now is a great time to join the Museum team! There are a variety of opportunities to get involved with a typical three-hour shift once a week, every other week, or once a month. Positions available include:
Gallery Host: Welcome and interact with guests from all over the world by serving as the front-line representative for the Museum gallery experience.
Historic Fall River Hydroplant Docent: Lead group tours to discuss F. O. Stanley’s 1909 Hydroplant, the insatiable need and growth of electricity over the decades, and the 1982 Lawn Lake Flood that ended operation at this historic site. The site is open the first week of June through the first week of September 2023.
If you would like to contribute to the success of the Museum, have fun, and share local history, please contact Curator of Interpretation Mikaela Fundaun at mfundaun@estes.org or (970) 577-3762.
