Travelers will have another option to get to and from Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park this summer with the resumption of Bustang to Estes over Memorial Day Weekend.
Beginning on Saturday, May 28, and continuing each weekend through Sunday, Oct. 2, Bustang will make two roundtrips between Denver’s Union Station, Estes Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park. Passengers disembarking in Estes Park can catch the town’s free trolley to access a variety of locations in town. Passengers riding Bustang into Rocky Mountain National Park will travel to the Park & Ride transit hub on Bear Lake Road. From there, they can transfer to the in-park shuttles with stops on the Bear Lake Road corridor.
PLEASE NOTE: Bustang’s only stop in RMNP is the Park & Ride transit hub. Passengers headed to RMNP are reminded to be prepared with food and water prior to arriving in Estes Park. No food services are available at the Estes Park Visitors Center OR at the Park & Ride. In addition, a valid RMNP Entrance Pass is required to enter the park ($15 for an individual pass/ $30 for two or more riders). However, Bustang passengers do NOT need to purchase a Timed Entry Reservation Permit.
“Bustang to Estes is part of our continuing efforts to provide transit services to recreational areas with high visitation numbers,” said Amber Blake, the director of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Transit and Rail. “Providing transit service to a popular tourist destination helps us mitigate congestion and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by providing an alternative to driving personal vehicles in and out of Rocky Mountain National Park and the Estes Park area.”
A roundtrip ticket is $10 per person. Children 11 years old and younger ride free with a paying adult. To purchase tickets for Bustang to Estes and a RMNP pass, please visit: ridebustang.com/estes-park.
"We're excited to welcome Bustang back to Estes Park this summer," said Mayor Wendy Koenig. "Whether you're a local heading to the Denver area, or a guest visiting Estes, using Bustang is a great way to beat the stress of traffic, avoid buying more gas, and enjoy a smooth trip."
Bustang to Estes service began in August 2019. It was suspended for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and resumed in summer 2021.
