Suicide Prevention Golf Tourney Winners

The Team of Doug Kern, Ron Little, Gavin Wilson and Taylor Beck finished first, with a score of 11 under par, in the Thirst Living Waters Golf Tournament held Friday August 7th at Highland Hills Golf Course in Greeley, CO. This team made up Kansans, one transplanted to Colorado, played excellent golf and walked away with the Championship. This was the 9th Annual Thirst Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for their suicide prevention ministry. Suicide messaging was shared by volunteers on each tee box. Congratulations to the Kern Team!
