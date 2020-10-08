Between Friends is happy to announce its opening of an upscale consignment shop on Saturday at 10am. We are located at 433 S. St. Vrain, next to Cousin Pat’s.
The first of its kind in Estes Park, Between Friends is your mutual friend connecting the seller to the buyer, keeping your treasure just between friends.
Sites like Facebook’s Buy, Sell, Trade are useful for many things, but our finer things cannot be fully appreciated in a photo. The buyer needs to see the true colors, feel the beauty of the fabric, or even to try on a garment, and enjoy the experience - Between Friends.
Recently retired as office manager for Airbits, owner, Susan Henshaw, realized that new adventures are far better than retirement. “Spending time with friends brings the most joy to my heart - even friends I have yet to meet.”
The shop will create a shabby chic corner, seasonal offerings, as well as beautifully crafted charcuterie boards. Between Friends invites you to visit us and see our selection of everything fine.
A portion of all sales will go to Bright Christmas.
Between Friends will be open this winter on Wednesday through Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Sunday, 12pm to 4pm. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Consignments by appointment only. There is a 5-item limit. We are sorry, but no electronics or children’s items can be considered for consignment. All clothing must be on hangers.
Reach us at:
979.765.7651
