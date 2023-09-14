Remembering 9/11 At Second Annual Stair Climb In Estes Park

On Monday, September 11, 2023, members of the Estes Valley Fire District, Estes Park Police Dept., First Responders and many community members attended the second annual 9/11 Stair Climb Fundraiser. This inspiring event honored the brave Firefighters and First Responders who lost their lives in the line of duty during the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, while raising funds to support the families and loved ones they left behind.
Participants walked a 5k, listened to a moving program from First Responders and Scott Manning, EVFPD firefighter who lost his brother on 9/11 and then climbed a symbolic 110 stories, representing the height of the World Trade Center towers. Each participant carried the name and photograph of a fallen firefighter, ensuring that their memory and legacy live on.
