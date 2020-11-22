This year the Estes Park Woman's Club has been celebrating the 100th year anniversary of Women's Suffrage. Thanks to the generosity of Nan Ryan a donation was made to purchase books for the Estes Park Elementary School. On Monday, November 16th copies of the book, “High as a Hawk,” were distributed to this year's fourth grade class. The book describes A Brave Girl's Historic Climb of Longs Peak. The author of the book is T. Al Barron from Boulder, CO and the book is illustrated by Ted Lewin. The book is based on the historic 1905 ascent by the youngest person ever to climb Longs Peak. This eight year old year accompanies none other then Enos Mills to the top of Longs Peak. Fourth grade students study Colorado so this book will become a part of their work.
Eighty books were purchased for the fourth grade students so each student will have their own copy. A classroom set will also be placed in the school library for everyone's use.
In addition to the book, “High as a Hawk,” twenty other books about the wonderful accomplishments of women were selected for the school library. Books selected were: Ann Bancroft, explorer, Archaeology: cool women who dig, Dancing Hands: how Teresa Carreno played the piano for President Lincoln, Emma Watson: women's rights activist, Just ask! Sonia Sotomayor, Malala Yousafzai: education activist, Marine Biology, cool women who dive, Michelle Howard: four-star admiral, Michelle Obama: health advocate, Planting Stories: the life of librarian and storyteller Pura Belpre, Sara Seager: planetary scientist, Simone Biles: Olympic gymnast, Sonia Sotomayor: Supreme Court Justice, Susan Wojcicki CEO of YouTube, Technology: cool women who code, Thank you, Omu!, What is given from the heart, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Who was Maya Angelou?, and Zoology: cool women who work with animals.
The Estes Park Woman's Club supports other literacy projects at the schools. Members help with book fairs, volunteer in classrooms and support author visits in partnership with the Estes Valley Library.
Each of the above books has a special bookplate noting the project was made possible by a donation from Nan Ryan in memory of Maureen J. Garrity who was a memorable Coloradoan in the field of education and medicine.
