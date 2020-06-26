Estes Park Trustee Ken Zornes has announced he will vacate his position as Town Trustee effective June 30, 2020.
Zornes is resigning for personal health and family reasons, which must be his priority at this time. He commented, "The residents of Estes Park deserve a Trustee who can commit the time, energy and detailed attention to the many challenges and opportunities facing our town. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve the needs of the community as Trustee since 2018. While I regret leaving my position, I know that our current board, the Town staff, and all of our partners and citizens in the community will do an excellent job leading Estes Park into the future."
By State Statute, the Town Board may appoint someone to complete the remainder of Zornes' term (ending April, 2022) through a vote of the remaining members of the Town Board, or by special election. The Town Board will discuss this matter at an upcoming regular meeting.
