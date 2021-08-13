Despite the smoky air, volunteers aged 18 to 85 from across the Estes Valley showed up with energy and enthusiasm last Saturday to help out with Estes Recycles Day.
This year the town generously provided the location (the main parking at the Events Complex) for this ever-popular and growing annual event that allows residents to properly dispose of hard-to-recycle items through the efforts of its volunteers.
Close to 70 volunteers from the League of Women Voters Community Recycling Committee, the Rotary Club (both Sunrise and the Rotary Club of Estes Park noon group), other community groups and individual volunteers donned reflective jackets and bandanas to assist more than 340 households to dispose of personal documents, scrap metal and electronics.
Donations for shredding will support Rotary scholarships for local high school students, while electronics fees will cover the costs for transportation and costs for disposal through Eco-Cycle/CHaRM in Boulder. Scrap metal will be transported to Colorado Iron and Metal, Inc. in Loveland.
This year there was no paint station at Estes Recycles Day, but a separate paint recycling event in collaboration with PaintCare.org will take place on October 2 at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies. We expect to combine the paint event with Estes Recycles Day in future years.
