EPHS Key Club is collecting and distributing candy to downtown businesses for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween. If you would like to donate candy, visit Safeway or Dollar General and locate where to drop your donations at each location.
Please make sure to donate by Friday, October 29th to keep the downtown Halloween tradition going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.