The Elizabeth Guild & Trail Ridge Quilters Fund New Ultrasound Table At Estes Park Health

Thanks to generous donations from the Elizabeth Guild & Trail Ridge Quilters, Estes Park Health has a new ultrasound table. Ultrasound and Xray Tech, Marcy Kimbro has been using the new table since May of 2022.
“I’ve been at Estes Park Health for 17 glorious years,” Kimbro said. “The Elizabeth Guild and Trail Ridge Quilters have helped with so many things over the years. Thank you for all you do!”
The previous ultrasound table was 10 years old and needed to be replaced. Ultrasound tables provide a flexible, dynamic surface that improves the quality of images and enhance safety and comfort for patients and sonographers. At EPH, ultrasounds are used to view the uterus and ovaries during pregnancy, monitor a developing baby’s health, evaluate blood flow, guide a needle for biopsy or tumor treatment, examine a breast lump, check the thyroid gland, detect genital prostate problems, assess joint inflammation, evaluate metabolic bone disease, and more.
The Elizabeth Guild operates a thrift store at 427 West Elkhorn here in Estes Park. Proceeds fund scholarships for Estes Park Health staff and facility and equipment improvements designed to help Estes Park Health accomplish its mission. The Guild has been in operation for more than 40 years and donated over $4 million to Estes Park Health.
An interest group of Estes Park Newcomers, the Trail Ridge Quilters have a long history of serving our community and, specifically, the Estes Park Health Foundation. Over the past few years, the Trail Ridge Quilters have raised $150,000 through sales of their handcrafted items. In addition to hosting their sales, the Trail Ridge Quilters, in conjunction with the Estes Valley Quilt Guild, stepped up to donate over 300 masks and 75 gowns to the frontline heroes at Estes Park Health in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.