Steve and Becky Childs are announcing the sale of the Glen Haven General Store after 40 years of owning and operating the popular establishment.
The new owners are Amanda and Tom Hoskins of Glen Haven. The Hoskins' plan on continuing the cinnamon roll tradition at the store and are looking forward to meeting the many loyal customers of the General Store in the upcoming season. Steve and Becky feel that Tom and Amanda are the perfect couple to carry on with the 100-year-old business and wish them every success in their new endeavor.
The Childs' bought the store in 1981. They raised three children at the store and cherish the memories and many friendships made over those many years. Steve and Becky extend their sincere heart-felt thanks to their many friends and customers for their support and love. They wish the Hoskins family the best of luck in their new adventure and hope you will all welcome them and ensure the continued success of the Glen Haven General Store.
