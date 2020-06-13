What’s a small nonprofit center for community to do when it can’t host fundraising events? Like many other event and community centers, The Old Gallery in Allenspark risks a financial shortfall, due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had to cancel the 12th Annual Gala, our largest fundraiser of the year,” said The Old Gallery Board Chair Sandy Biebel. “We’ve also canceled musical events like Red, White & Bluegrass and Songwriters in the Round, as well as our popular Rocky Mountain 101 speaker series and even our 12th Annual Run Like The Wind 5K Race. Yet, we still want to provide services to our community and visitors, all of which takes money.”
Just a few of the services The Old Gallery provides include the twice-monthly Community Cupboard Food Bank, Community Closet, yoga and wellness classes, tourist information and providing a home to 20 local and regional artists to display and sell their creations.
In an effort to garner donations, The Old Gallery Gala, originally scheduled for July 18, has been changed to our GALLERY STRONG 2020 Appeal. “We’re asking that local residents and supporters donate the $90 they normally would have spent to attend the dinner and live and silent auction,” said Biebel. “We know some people are facing financial challenges, but hopefully anyone who has enjoyed events, taken classes or benefitted from services provided at The Old Gallery can help us keep our doors open.
To make a donation, go to
www.theoldgallery.org and click on the GALLERY STRONG link. You can also mail a check to P.O. Box 431, Allenspark CO 80510 or stop by The Old Gallery between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Any amount of support would be appreciated. We hope that nearby residents and visitors will remember that we offer one of the only restroom stops along Highway 7 between Estes Park and Lyons or Peaceful Valley,” Biebel added.
The Old Gallery hopes to be able to offer events later in the summer, but it depends on the guidelines set by Boulder County.
The Old Gallery is a center for community, arts and visitors and is located at 14863 Hwy. 7 in Allenspark. It is home to 20 accomplished artists and provides entertainment, educational and social services to the Peak to Peak mountain communities and the Rocky Mountain Nature Conservancy Store. It is only 20 minutes from Estes Park and Lyons.
