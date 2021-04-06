The Town Board will consider information regarding the upcoming seasonal paid parking program at both the study session and regular meeting on April 13. At the study session, staff from Public Works and the Town’s professional parking operator, The Car Park, will present an update on the seasonal paid parking initiative which will begin May 28. The presentation will address public outreach, permits, technology, staffing, and performance metric reporting. Installation of 10 new payment kiosks and informational signage at eight downtown public parking lots is expected to be begin April 12.
At the Regular Town Board meeting scheduled for April 13, Public Works staff will present plans for a wayfinding pilot project, which is proposed to begin in late April in the downtown area. The proposed pilot would include the removal of inconsistent, aged and unreadable parking and visitor information signs throughout downtown and in the adjacent Highway 7, US 36 and US 34 corridors, followed by replacement with new parking, transit and visitor information signs.
The proposed parking wayfinding pilot signage would represent a first step in implementation of a larger community wayfinding project, which was a key recommendation from the 2018 Downtown Plan (www.estes.org/downtownplan). Public Works staff identified parking and transit wayfinding signage as a good place to initiate work on downtown wayfinding because of its likely immediate benefit to visitors and locals looking to navigate the congested downtown area during the busy summer season. Another benefit of starting with an emphasis on parking wayfinding is to clearly identify which parking areas are available for public parking, which are free and which will require seasonal payment beginning May 28, 2021.
An easily recognizable identity of all public parking lots in downtown will be established through consistent use of color and graphics on new signs used both to guide visitors to the public lots and confirm their arrival at the public parking destination. While extensive public outreach is typically sought for this type of significant and visually impactful project prior to installation, Public Works staff will be recommending a “road test” of this integrated signage proposal to the Town Board on April 13, so that community members and visitors can react to and provide feedback on actual sign size, placement, materials and information presented prior to installing more expensive permanent parking lot signage.
At the Town Board’s regular meeting on April 13, Public Works staff will present an overview of the parking wayfinding signage pilot project, including installation information, sign design, project cost and a contract with E3 Enterprises, Inc., a Loveland-based company for sign production and installation. The contractor’s bid amount to construct the pilot project is $121,590. Further details on this project can be found on the Public Works webpage (www.estes.org/wayfinding).
Public Works welcomes feedback about this project via email at publicworks@estes.org or by calling 970-577- 3587.
