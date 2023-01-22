$8,000 Presentation To Crossroads From 100 Women Who Care

What an honor it was for Karen Dick and Mary Liz Adair, members of 100 Women Who Care-Estes Park, to present $8,000 to Tim Van Ryn, Assistant Director, of Crossroads Ministry. For many years Crossroads has ministered to the basic human needs of many Estes Valley residents-assistance with rent payments, assistance with utility bill payments, and generous donations of food when requests are made. The stability that Crossroads offers families is often life-changing.
100 Women Who Care has hosted only five meetings since its inception in August of 2021 and to date members have donated $34,050 to nonprofit organizations in Estes Park! The monies awarded are: $5,650 to Estes Valley Recreation and Park District Foundation, $6,200 to Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success (EVICS), $5,700 to Estes Valley Crisis Advocates, $1,150 to the Boys and Girls Club, $200 to the Stanley Home Museum and Education Center, $6,550 to Habitat for Humanity, $100 to the American Legion, $8,000 to Crossroads Ministry, $400 to the Estes Valley Volunteer Fire District, and $100 to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. The members are very proud of the enormous good their contributions are making in our community.
Meetings of 100 Women Who Care- Estes Park are held three times a year. At each meeting information about three nonprofits in the Estes Valley is presented. At the conclusion of the meeting one of those nonprofits is chosen to receive the donations of the members. The joy is that contributions are often made to all three of the organizations. The next meeting is Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. at the Bird’s Nest Restaurant at the junction of Moraine Avenue and Mary’s Lake Road. What a wonderful meeting location! Members can relax after the meeting for delicious food offerings and memorable fellowship.
Please join the members of 100 Women Who Care-Estes Park for a great evening. New members are always welcome! For further information please contact: janet.collison@gmail.com
