Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Trail At The Legion

There will new twist at the Legion this year. On Halloween Day (Saturday, Oct. 31), a Trick-or-Treat Trail will be added to the graveyard, with bowls of candy and other treats placed in front of tombstones.
From 3-6 p.m. that day, our local kiddos (10 and under) will be given a chance to walk the treat trail with a "grabber" to pick their treats from each participating tombstone. The grabbers will be sanitized after each use, and a six-foot gap will be maintained between family groups on the trail.
Two adults will be allowed to walk with each child. Put on your costume (and your mask) and join the fun. And don’t forget to bring a bag to hold all of your Halloween goodies.
Hey, individuals, organizations, and businesses. It’s not too late to “plant” a tombstone in the Legion’s Halloween graveyard. The stones are available in three sizes and range in price from $50 to $200. Or, if you’d like to replant last year’s stone, the cost is just $50. You can design and paint your own, or someone at the Legion will do the work for you.
Contribute an additional $25 and a bowl of candy will be placed at the base of your tombstone for the “Trick or Treat Trail” trick-or-treaters on Halloween Day. Interested? Send an email to epal@esteslegion.org or call 586-6118 to get started.
