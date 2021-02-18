The Covid Bandit Strikes Again!

This week, Cadet Sarah Hoskins was at Bart's Liquor selling Girl Scout cookies when a truck pulled up. She went over to the window to take his order and he said that he wanted to buy all of the cookies that she had. Sarah had no idea what to do! She ran over to her Mom, let out a little scream and said, "He wants to buy all of my cookies!!" Mom Amanda said, “Neither one of us believed it at first. I went over to the gentlemen and he said that he was the Covid Bandit and he asked if I had heard of him. After a little thought, I remembered a wonderful person leaving huge tips at several Estes Park restaurants. ‘Yes’, I said! "Well," he said, "I want to buy all of your cookies." I was shocked because we had just opened our booth and had over 200 boxes of cookies in our car. I told him how many we had and he said, "Load them into the truck." He said that he is doing it because he wants all of us to be Covid Bandits. He wants to inspire people to do a little good in the hard times that our world is currently facing. His philosophy is, any little bit of kindness can bring joy into our world.
Amanda said another gentleman walked up and wanted to buy cookies and she told him that they were sold out, but the Covid Bandit said the man could pick out any cookies he wanted. The man said “Well, I want to pay for the cookies!” Amanda and Sarah told him that they are donating cookies to our Hometown Heroes at our local fire departments this year, and he replied that he wanted to use his money as a donation for that. Amanda said, “It was awesome! Within a matter of minutes, the kindness was spreading.”
The Estes Park Cadette Troop is so thankful for the Covid Bandit and to all of Estes Park. "One reason I like selling cookies is to see the joy on people's faces when they buy our cookies" said Sarah. She added, “But this time, it was the Covid Bandit that brought joy to a girl scout!”
Thank you, Covid Bandit...let’s all try to spread the joy!!
