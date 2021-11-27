Quota Club Donates To Estes Park Health Foundation

Members of the Estes Park Quota Club recently donated five thousand dollars to the Estes Park Health Foundation. $3,000 will go towards a pediatric resuscitation manikin and $2,000 will go towards a children’s vision screening machine.
Quota is a nonprofit organization, helping hearing and speech impaired individuals and disadvantaged women and children. They also have a medical supply Loan Closet open to all residents of Estes and visitors. Other local efforts include providing education scholarships, service to youth and seniors and much, much more.
