The Estes Chamber of Commerce and Jimmy John’s Estes Park announce a grand opening and ribbon cutting October 6 at 9 a.m. at the new Jimmy John’s location, 420 Steamer Dr, Estes Park, CO.
It’s been three years in the planning stages, including the addition of a Specialty Clinic, Rehab Center, and Urgent Care for EPH, and nine employee housing units on the top floor.
“We are excited to finally be able to open! It has been a long difficult process, and we are happy to now be able to serve this wonderful community,” said Phil Hinrichs of The Alarado group. His partner, Ryan Wells added, “We’re very pleased that we finally get to bring our fresh Jimmy John’s products to the Estes Park community.”
The developer of the building and owner of this property is Alarado Enterprises LLC, based in Holdrege, NE. Alarado Properties owns a number of Jimmy John’s franchises in Colorado.
Mayor Koenig will be attending the Ribbon Cutting Event at 9 a.m. on October 9, along with members of the Estes Chamber of Commerce and its Executive Director Donna Carlson.
