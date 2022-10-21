The Rotary Club of Estes Park invites submissions to a photo contest for the 2023 Friendship Card for Local Discounts. There is no charge to enter, and the winner will receive photo credit on the card and two 2023 Friendship Cards. The deadline for submitting photos is Friday, November 4, 2022.
The Friendship Card debuted in 2019, replacing the long-time Rocky Card. The Rotary Club of Estes Park re-established the card as a fundraiser for club projects and community grants. The card has raised approximately $30,000 since its inception. Projects that have benefited from these funds include CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), EVICS, Blue Santa, the MRI project at EPH, and Bright Christmas, just to name a few.
Over 75 local businesses participate in providing some type of discount to cardholders. Each business displays a window decal announcing participation in the program.
Rotary is very thankful for all the participating businesses, especially the Estes Park News for their continuous advertising throughout the year.
Entering is easy. Photos capturing favorite scenes from the Estes Valley or Rocky Mountain National Park can be emailed in high resolution, jpg format to epfriendshipcard@gmail.com. A panel of judges will select the winning photo. Cropping and slight color correction is allowed for photos, but judges will reject photos with anything added or deleted through a photo editing program.
All decisions of the judges are final. The winner will be notified via email. The winning photo may also be used on other marketing materials for the Friendship Card. Owner of the photo will not receive any other compensation other than photo credit and two 2023 Friendship Cards.
The 2023 Friendship Card will cost $10 and is valid until December 31, 2023. It will be available for sale at CABINtique, Country Market, Estes Park Visitors Center, MacDonald Book Shop, Mad Moose, Quality Inn, Rocky Mountain Gateway, Safeway, and Wynbrier Home.
