Since 1970 the population of North American birds has declined by 30%, or nearly three billion birds. If you enjoy watching hummingbirds, eagles, osprey, and other birds that call the Estes Valley home, we invite you to join the land trust during their July breakfast.
The Estes Valley Land Trust breakfast will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 9 a.m. This breakfast will take place online, reservations are required and can be made online at: evlandtrust.org/rsvp.
There is no charge for the online breakfast and attendees receive two free Glen Haven General Store cinnamon rolls.
“We are so excited to share these gourmet cinnamon rolls in place of our usual breakfast this year,” said Jeffrey Boring, land trust Executive Director. “We are purchasing and delivering the cinnamon rolls to Estes for anyone that registers for our July 18 breakfast.” Quantities are limited and details on where to pick up the cinnamon rolls will be emailed to those who register.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
This event is for EVLT members only. Not a member? Please join here: evlandtrust.org/donate
Presenters from the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies will discuss the decline in the North American bird population, based on research published in the journal Science. What birds are in decline? Why are they disappearing? What can we do about it? Tune in and find out!
