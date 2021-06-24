Estes Park Health Emergency Medical Services seeks donor or foundation assistance to fund an urgent need. In 2021, Rocky Mountain National Park changed digital capabilities to VHF frequency, which impacts EPH EMS’s ability to communicate with RMNP during requests for medical assistance within RMNP. RMNP is one of the busiest national parks for search and rescue in the country, and EPH EMS provides emergency transport and other services to assist RMNP during emergency situations. EPH EMS must update their radios to communicate effectively with RMNP.
For now, EPH EMS is using a temporary workaround by utilizing radios from Allenspark Volunteer Fire Department, but these radios need to be returned.
Communication with RMNP and EPH EMS professionals is critical for appropriate management of resources as well as patient care during emergency situations.
Twelve new radios are needed. The new radios, chargers, and cloning cable cost $31,000. If you can help, please contact EPHF at giving@eph.org or 970-577-4370.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
