Vickie Dennis, manager of the Estes Park Farmer’s Market is pleased to tell us that she’s received the final approval to have the Farmers Market here in Estes Park this summer! She said, “It was a long road to get this organized and put together with everyone’s utmost safety in mind, and now I’m ready to get the word out and get everyone prepared for this summer’s Farmers Market!”
The first Farmer’s Market of 2020 will be held on Thursday, June 4th at their new location, the Estes Park Visitors Center. They will still have at least 30 vendors but these vendors will only be produce and food vendors at this time. Nothing else. All of the missing vendors’ information will be available from Vickie so customers may still contact them.
Vickie’s business, Flowers for 3 Greenhouse are not allowed to sell any plants at this time, however, they will be on hand to take orders to bring flowers to you the following week.
Vickie said, “We are trying to do whatever we can to be the best we can for the most amazing community ever!
Masks will be required to enter the market and foot traffic will be one way only. Signage will be present to remind customers to please stay six feet apart, following all social distancing regulations. All market rules are mandated by the town. These new rules and restrictions will be enforced for the safety of all concerned. Patience and understanding will be greatly appreciated, as we are all in this together. Let’s focus on making this summer’s Farmer’s Market a huge success and fun and delicious for all!
