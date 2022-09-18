The elk are bugling, the leaves are about to turn and school is back in session. In Estes Park these are the signs that summer is on its way out and represents a bit of slowing down for our beautiful town. For EVICS Family Resource Center fall is a time of ramping up! September and October are busy months as we launch new programs and events to support the families of the Estes Valley. Keep your eyes open for some exciting announcements!
While we welcome the fall, EVICS must celebrate our amazing summer event ‘Kicking It For Kids’ Family Festival & Kickball Tournament. Held August 27th at Stanley Park - a good time was had by all! With four full teams of kickballers that played it out all in the name of raising funds for our Childcare Tuition Assistance program. It was an absolute success! The Bank of Colorado team took home the coveted championship trophy after a hard fought championship match.
Kicking It for Kids could not have been possible without our steadfast sponsors and volunteers. EVICS wishes to thank The YMCA of the Rockies, Aldrich Builders, Bank of Colorado, Ride-A-Kart, Quality Inn, Lumpy Ridge Brewing, Estes Park Sweatshirt Center, the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, Macdonald Book Shop, First Colorado Realty and all the individual donors. Huge gratitude to everyone who donated, volunteered, played, spectated, and kicked it for the kids!
The success of this event ensures that we can continue to connect local families to the resources they need including family development, early care/education scholarships, workforce development, parenting programs, early literacy programs and so much more. EVICS Family Resource Center appreciates the opportunity to partner with our amazing community to allow our children and families to thrive and inspire.
