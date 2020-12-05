Rotary Donation To Brighten The Holidays

The 2020 Friendship Card has made a new friend. The Estes Park Police Department Auxiliary’s Blue Santa program has received a $300 grant from the Rotary Club of Estes Park. This grant was made possible by proceeds from sales of the 2020 Friendship Card, which provides discounts at area businesses.
The club’s Community Service Committee, led by Beth Weisberg, generated the grant request, which was approved by the Board of Directors.
The popular Blue Santa program delivers food, gifts and hygiene products to the disabled, shut-in and elderly in the Estes community.
“The Blue Santa program reaches many Estes Park residents whose need might otherwise have gone unnoticed,” said Weisberg. “The Noon Rotary Club is happy to support Blue Santa in bringing comfort and cheer to these members of our community.”
The 2021 Friendship Card goes on sale at several locations in mid-December. For a $10 investment, Friendship Card owners unlock discounts at 73 local merchants. See
EPFriendshipCard for details.
“We have a great selection of participating merchants this year, and they’re excited to be a part of this Rotary project,” said Karen Thompson, Rotary’s Fund Development Director. “Friendship Cards make great stocking stuffers, whether you live in Estes Park or visit throughout the year. It’s an inexpensive gift that can be used all year long.”
Through a variety of fundraising projects, including the Duck Race, Golf Tournament, Shred-a-Thon and sale of Friendship Cards, the 64-member club demonstrates the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.” The Rotary Club of Estes Park was founded in 1926. Local, regional and international service efforts include scholarships for local high school students, grants to local nonprofits and the hospital foundation, support for LaPuente in Alamosa, Colorado and the multi-state Navajo Water Project, as well as a partnership with Nehemiah Gateway’s school in Albania.
“Rotary has three Clubs here in Estes Park that meet, via Zoom, during these Pandemic times,” said Rotary Club of Estes Park President Bill Solms. “Our motto is ‘Service Above Self.” We are always eager to receive new members who have a heart of service to the Estes Valley Community, serve the needs within our country, and throughout the world. The more we give of our time and resources together, the better our spirit of fellowship has been, even while meeting via Zoom.
Please contact me at wosolms@gmail.com to answer any questions you might have about our Rotary clubs here; we are also interested in reaching out to our Hispanic residents to join our Club or start a Satellite Club if any have an interest in serving our community.
