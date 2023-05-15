The Board of Directors for the Estes Valley Fire Protection District and Chief David Wolf have agreed to a mutual separation agreement effective May 11, 2023. Under the agreement, Chief Wolf will continue to serve the District until June 2, using that time to provide support to the Board and Division Chiefs as they prepare for the transition. Our process to recruit and hire a new Fire Chief will begin immediately.
Chief Wolf has resided within and served our community for nearly seven years. During that time, we have seen significant changes that resulted in increased safety for our volunteers and community including the development of our training site on Elm Road, starting our own regional fire academy, the replacement, and improvement of our fleet including a long-term capital replacement plan, improvements in gear and training for our members, expansion of our prevention programs, update of our Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and more. The District also navigated a global pandemic and the first evacuation of our entire community under his tenure. We are fortunate for the work he has contributed to as it has made our community a safer place. He is a well-respected member of our community and the Colorado Fire Service, having contributed to many state- and national-level projects. He leaves the agency in a fantastic place to be able to continue our service to the community.
As the District faces increasing call volumes, demand for services, and a growing population, we continue to evaluate how to best serve our community. Our dedicated volunteers and staff commit countless hours to the service of our homes/businesses and are invaluable as we plot the course for our future. Chief Wolf’s management of the District has set us up well for the next stage in our agency’s future to deliver on our Mission.
The Board thanks Chief Wolf for his incredible service, passion, and stewardship - we wish him well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.