The Town of Estes Park is updating their Comprehensive Plan for the first time in 25 years, and EPHF encourages participation in Engage Estes at www.engageestes.org. This tool is designed to make it easy for Estes Park residents and visitors to get involved in the process, participate in community decisions, and provide ideas and feedback on topics affecting the community.
“The Town of Estes Park has gone to great lengths to create an easy-to-use, inclusive platform to gain feedback from residents,” said Kevin Mullin, President of Estes Park Health Foundation. “This tool will only work with community input. Please sign up today.”
The purpose of the comprehensive plan is to define the future of Estes Park and create a long-term vision to benefit residents and visitors alike. When complete, the comprehensive plan will support access to services, including community organizations, over the next 10-20 years. Please register at www.engageestes.org to get involved.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages, and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about our initiatives or to volunteer, contact us at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.