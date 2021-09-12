The Trail Ridge Quilters, an interest group of the Estes Park Newcomers Club, raised $4014 for the Estes Park Health Foundation during the group’s July online quilt sale. This diligent group of quilters produces a variety of quilted and fabric creations that it sells to raise funds in support of our local hospital and its patient care services to Estes Valley residents. Donna Bryson, leader of Trail Ridge Quilters, says that the group is pleased that their work helps their friends and neighbors in the community, and thanks them for their continued support.
The group is excited to announce its next sale on November 6, 2021 to benefit the Estes Park Health Foundation. They are hopeful that the sale will return to an in-person venue, so that supporters and quilt lovers can see up close and touch these hand-made, unique home crafts. The quilters continued to meet via zoom during the pandemic shut down, and created over 125 new items.
Just in time for Holiday gift-giving and decorating, the November 6 sale at a location to be announced, will feature the usual “hot sellers”, including: all sizes of quilts in many designs, wildlife-themed quilted items like wall hangings, table runners, hand and kitchen towels, aprons, purses and bags, pot holders, hot bowl cozies for microwaved foods, and more. Of course there will be an abundance of Christmas-themed items, such as the very-popular tree skirts, table toppers, cloth ornaments, and Advent calendars, along with children’s toys, cloth infant books and so-cute baby doll-sized quilts.
Please mark your calendars now for this fun and charitable event on November 6!
