Due to continued dry conditions, the danger of wildfire, forest, and grass fires is very high in the Estes Valley. Open burning restrictions within the Estes Valley Fire Protection District are in effect as of April 22, 2022. Repeated fire incidents in adjacent jurisdictions also decreases the amount of mutual aid resources available to fight a wildfire once it starts.
Please visit www.estesvalleyfire.org/fire-restrictions-bans for the most current fire restriction information, including an informational sheet showing what is permitted during Restrictions.
These restrictions are dependent on the current fire danger and will be evaluated regularly. This restriction shall be effective until otherwise lifted or changed by the Fire Chief or his designee. To learn more on preparing property for the risk of wildfire, please visit www.estesvalleyfire.org/wildfire
