Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art Gallery in Eaton, Colo. is hosting a summer art exhibition and sale featuring a collection of the most notable artists who have painted and photographed Estes Park over the past 100 years.
“Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park have long been a destination for artists from around the country who are drawn to its majestic setting,” said Daniel L. Geary, owner of Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art. “We’re excited to present this special collection of thirty works by some of the prominent artists who visited Estes. Many of these artists had galleries and shops around town over the years and were also well-known local figures.”
The exhibit includes original and historic works by Charles Partridge Adams, David Stirling, George Elbert Burr, Fred Clatworthy, Alfred Wands, Birger Sandzen and many others.
“This is a unique opportunity to see Estes Park explored through many different artistic styles,” Geary said.
Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art has been a recognized authority in American art and native cultures in Colorado for more than 30 years.
The gallery is located at 115 – 117 First Street in Eaton, Colo. The exhibit is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. or by appointment until July 29, 2022. More information is available at www.lonetreeantiques.com or by calling (970) 301-0248.
