Rotary Club Of Estes Park Builds Partnership With EPHS Career & Technical Education Program

The Rotary Club of Estes Park (Noon Rotary) recently presented a check for approximately $2,400 to cover the cost of materials for construction of a separate waterproof storage structure for the EPHS Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. The gift helps to solve a storage problem at the high school. Thanks to the Rotary donation, lumber, metal, welding equipment and construction materials will soon be housed in their own building outside the classrooms.
The project will be a win/win for teachers and students by solving problems of space and safety caused by materials stored in the classrooms and by giving the students a real-life opportunity to put their skills to work.
CTE teacher Erica Davis reports “We are hoping to start construction right after spring break, to finish before the end of the school year. ”
CTE students will be glad to have the space cleared out within the building. “A storage structure creates a cleaner and more professional workplace,” says current Construction and Welding student Reece Arnold.
“Our shop won’t be as crammed in the work areas, which is where all the material is currently being stored. It will give a sense of organization in the workplace.”
The high school CTE construction program provides students with real-life experience in the construction industry. Students learn the fundamentals of building construction, safety protocols, and the use of various tools and equipment. They develop practical skills, teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership abilities that can help them pursue careers in the construction industry or related fields.
So far this year construction students have built the set for the spring play, made boxes for the Middle School robotics team, built stools for the CTE building, and are currently working on model houses in preparation for larger spring projects.
Students in the EPHS welding program develop technical skills in welding, cutting, and metal fabrication used in the industry, as well as problem-solving and critical thinking abilities. They learn about different types of welding and techniques through lessons and demonstrations, including MIG, oxyacetylene, and stick welding, as well as safety protocols for working with high temperatures, gases, and electricity.
They then apply what they have learned in a skill-building activity or on a welding project and can work on real-world welding projects, such as fabricating parts or repairing equipment.
Funds provided by Noon Rotary came from proceeds from last year’s John Denver Tribute concert performed by local singer/songwriter Brad Fitch. Given the overwhelming success of that event, there will be another Brad Fitch John Denver Tribute concert this year on Sept. 2 in the Ruesch Auditorium at the YMCA – so save the date! Tickets will go on sale around June 1 on the 2023 John Denver Tribute Concert website.
Learn more about EP Rotary Club at: www.clubrunner.ca/estespark.
Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/estesparkrotary.
