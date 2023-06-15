Mayor’s Message: Walk-a-bout Shines Light On Diverse Businesses, & Terrific People

Since becoming your mayor, I’ve made it my business to regularly do walk-a-bouts in Estes Park. I’ve found them to be a good way to check in with business owners and tourists about how things are going for each. Typically, my walk-a-bouts have taken me to businesses located along the Elkhorn and Moraine corridors of the downtown Estes. Recently, I walked-a-bout the Highway 7 corridor to see what was happening there.
My first stop was La Cocina de Mama Restaurant, located at 361 South Saint Vrain Street. Manager Miguel Santana greeted me at the entrance. Looking around, I saw a bench, backed by a bright neon sign was where the cash register has been when I was last at the restaurant.
The sign above the bench beamed: Soup of the day... tequila... La Cocina de Mama. Miguel noticed that I had noticed the change and excitedly told me about customers taking photos of themselves in front of the sign, then posting their photos on social media with messages about the tasty food they’d eaten at his place. Looking at the extensive list of authentic Mexican dishes that La Cocina de Mama offers, I easily understood that patrons have much to delight their taste buds and Miguel has much for which to be proud.
My next stop was the La Mexicana Mini Market, Carniceria and Carry out Food, at 841 Dunraven Street managed by Jesus Perez. Although the market has been in Estes for over 20 years, I am embarrassed to admit this was my first time inside. Jesus Perez was eager to have me there and told me that the market offers a variety of groceries, freshly made Mexican bread and a large selection of hot take-out Mexican dishes. Perusing the menu, I could see dishes would be perfect for lunch at the office, home or along a hiking trail. I took some tamales, that Jesus prepared, home for lunch. I found them to be bastante sabrosa and Roger concurred. I decided then and there that I’ll not be una extraña at the market any more.
Lunch done, I headed off to the Estes Thai Restaurant at 401 Elkhorn Avenue. There, family owners Usa Phutthon, Joe Setthaboupha, and Phanupong “Jay” Wajanasoontorn welcomed me to their establishment. They told about opening the restaurant on February 27, 2022, after moving here from Orange County California. It offers dining in, take out, as well as home delivery. Business has been good, and seating will expand in the near future. During the summer, 10 family members join with the owners in the summer season—living and working here to cook, wait tables and provide hospitality to customers. The owners and I stood in-front of a beautiful display of Thai art at the entrance of the restaurant, to have our picture taken.
Driving home, my thoughts were on the diverse businesses, and the terrific people who own and operate them, that I had just experienced. The gratitude I have for them being part of the Estes family. And, me being able to easily frequent their premises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.