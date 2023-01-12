Estes Valley Land Trust Protects Another 161 Acres

By: Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director Estes Valley Land Trust
The Estes Valley Land Trust recently closed on an amended conservation easement in the Tahosa Valley, near the Longs Peak Trailhead. This conservation easement permanently protects extremely diverse and healthy wildlife habitat and shares a border with Rocky Mountain National Park. Critical wildlife habitat includes riparian areas around Alpine Brook, a variety of wetlands, forest and woodland types, rock outcrops and grasslands, all located at the foot of Longs Peak. The easement also helps preserve the scenic view along the Peak-to-Peak Scenic Byway, Colorado’s first scenic byway, connecting Blackhawk/Central City to Estes Park, Colorado.
“This is an absolutely stunning property and I want thank Mary and Sue Childers, the landowners, for being thoughtful stewards of the land for more than 50 years”, said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director of the Estes Valley Land Trust. “It’s an honor to be able to work with them to ensure this land remains open and undeveloped forever.”
The Estes Valley Land Trust originally worked with the Childers and Henning families in the 1990s to protect this land with a conservation easement. Recently the Childers sisters acquired full ownership of the property and approached the land trust about amending the original easement to make it more restrictive and better protective of wildlife habitat. This new agreement reflects a commitment to the land that Mary and Sue’s parents made when they purchased the property from Elizabeth Burnell Smith, Enos Mills’ sister-in-law, in 1954.
Mary Childers tells the story like this: “Our mother happened to notice activity at the edge of the highway in front of our small cabin property in the Tahosa Valley. She asked our dad to walk down the driveway to see if there was a problem. Still wearing his bathrobe, he hurried off. He found a survey crew, accompanied by Esther Burnell Mills (Enos Mills’ widow). Esther told him that her sister Elizabeth wanted to sell her property. Earnest money had already been received from a man who planned to develop the land. Our dad expressed his concern about this and asked Mrs. Mills if she would consider selling us the land instead. Our dad told her that if she would sell us the land, we would never develop it. She accepted his offer!”
Nearly 70 years later, this promise was fulfilled by amending the conservation easement. The amended easement limits development to the existing small building envelope and cabin area, which is located out of public view. No development on the remainder of the property is permitted.
“Personally, since that morning in 1954, I have carried with me the desire to do all I could to keep the land wild. The land trust has made it possible to fully keep our promise to Mrs. Mills and to the native creatures, plants, and features of the beautiful Tahosa Valley”, said Mary Childers.
Note: This is the first article in a three-part series that covers the Childers Conservation Easement connection with the Mills family and the beaver colony that once thrived in the Tahosa Valley.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information is available at www.evlandtrust.org.
