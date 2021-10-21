The Town and County are working with the community on the Estes Forward comprehensive plan. The process started this spring and will carry through 2022. In November, the Town and County planning teams invite the Estes community to join in Virtual Visioning Workshops and Online Activities. The public will help identify and refine shared values to lead to a clear, concise, unified Vision for the plan. Virtual workshops will be held Nov. 3, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 17, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Links to join the virtual workshops via Zoom, along with additional workshop information, are provided on the project website at www.EngageEstes.org. An event will also be held in Spanish and will be announced at a later date.
Why does this matter? Visioning is a process for the community to define the future it wants for topics such as housing, jobs and commercial, transportation, public services, and land conservation. A long-term Vision will act as a directional compass for the community and decision-makers for years to come. As such, it is essential that broad community input contributes to developing a set shared community values and guiding principles.
For those interested in discussing the desired future of the Estes Valley and learning more about the planning process, virtual workshops and engagement activities on EngageEstes.org are available throughout November. The workshop recordings will be posted on the project website after the events.
For more information about the
Estes Forward process, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.