The Town of Estes Park is seeking your feedback on its proposed Stay Healthy Streets plan. This proposal provides options for a potential weekend test of providing added physical distancing for a safer downtown for both residents and guests, and is in response to the State's "Safer At Home" order. Your feedback is critical during this time, as Public Works staff intends to share the community sentiment on this proposal with the Town Board at the June 9 study session. The Town is hoping teamwork and understanding can provide for the best possible outcome. Thank you in advance and please provide responses no later than 5 p.m. (Mountain Time) on Thursday, June 4.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Rocky Mountain National Park To Require Reservations Starting June 4
- Town's Mask OIrder Ends, Larimer County Order Still Applies
- Larimer County Natural Resources Opens Camping To Tents, Soft-Sided Units Beginning Monday, June 1
- Estes Park Farmer’s Market To Open On June 4th
- Parking Downtown This Summer – What You Need To Know
- Alan Joseph Fraundorf
- Estes Valley Accommodations Orders Expire May 31
- Rocky Mountain National Park Phased Reopening Begins May 27
- Town of Estes Park Requires Masks in Downtown
- Town Of Estes Park Launches New Website At www.estes.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.