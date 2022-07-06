The Town of Estes Park invites input from residents and visitors on a survey proposing signage designs for the Downtown Wayfinding Plan (DWP). The survey, which should take less than 15 minutes to complete, features preliminary designs that were developed following community input from the initial public engagement process in April and May 2022. To access the survey link, visit the project webpage at estes.org/wayfinding through July 31.
The primary goal of the DWP is to draw and direct residents and visitors to explore businesses, attractions, and amenities within downtown Estes Park. Creating a thematic signage program is intended to connect pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles to shopping areas, parks, trails and community attractions.
The DWP is led by the Public Works Department with assistance from the project consultant. Learn about the DWP at www.estes.org/wayfinding. For more information, please contact Engineering Manager David Hook at 970-577-3586 or dhook@estes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.