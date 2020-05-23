By: Estes Vally Watershed Coalition
Over the last year, the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition (EVWC) has been making a positive shift to broadened our mission. The Coalition was formed immediately after the 2013 flood, with the primary purpose of coordinating with local, state, and federal governments to secure funding for, and implement, repair of areas damaged by the flood in an environmentally sound and sustainable way. We have gradually expanded into projects which focus on wildlife habitat and forest health, as well as continuing our work on the stream, wetlands, and riparian health.
Appropriately, our new motto/tag-line is WATER - FOREST – WILDLIFE, and our new Vision and Mission are as follows:
VISION
We envision a natural environment in the Estes Valley that enhances the scenic beauty and provides good habitat for wildlife while mitigating the impacts of extreme natural events and human occupants and visitors.
MISSION STATEMENT
We bring together diverse partners and use sound science to protect and improve the waters, forests, and wildlife habitats of the Estes Valley by:
- Undertaking projects that enhance the environment.
- Educating residents and visitors.
- Engaging and coordinating volunteers
We are a 501c (3) nonprofit corporation that raises funds and pursues grants to fund our mission.
THE WANDERING
WILDLIFE SOCIETY
Last fall we launched the Wandering Wildlife Society as our membership group to provide educational events, host social gatherings, organize volunteers, and perform community outreach supporting our mission. The Wildlife Society has organized a group of volunteers to provide educational materials to the public (locals & visitors) regarding good practices when watching and interacting with our wildlife. Hopefully, we will be resuming our monthly Wildlife Talk series soon. You can learn more or join by going to the website:
www.wanderingwildlifesociety.org .
FOREST HEALTH PROJECTS
The Watershed Coalition is currently completing planning work on a Forest Health Project on Ramshorn Mountain above Marys Lake. The project focuses on potential thinning and debris removal to improve the health and wildlife habitat of the forest, as well as reducing the risk of wildfire and the resulting water quality damage. It has been generously funded by Northern Water and the Northern Colorado Community Foundation.
We will also be coordinating public outreach in the Estes Valley regarding potential forest health and wildfire mitigation projects being planned on public lands on the eastern side of the valley. This is part of an on-going government (U. S. and Colorado Forest Service and local governments) project to identify critical project areas in a large area of the northern front range forests. More to come soon.
OUR FUTURE
As we move into this broader role as a coalition of local organizations in the Estes Valley (such as the Estes Valley Land Trust, Rocky Mountain National Park, the Town of Estes Park, Larimer County, and the many smaller wildlife and environmental groups in our area), we hope to engage many more people in the improvement and protection of our natural environment through education and volunteering. As a community, we have a lot to do protect and enhance our waterways, forests, and wildlife habitat.
