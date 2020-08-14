In response to the extreme fire danger in our area, the current level of fire activity with the Cameron Peak Fire and the continuing drought and wind conditions, pursuant to International Fire Code Section 307.1.1, I hereby issue an open burning ban within the Estes Valley Fire Protection District effective 08:00, August 14, 2020. This ban is for ALL open fires, including the following:
Building, maintaining, attending, or using fire for slash burning, campfires, recreational fires, or educational fires.
Use of all private fireworks including approved fireworks (i.e. sparklers, fountains).
Smoking on public property, except within an enclosed vehicle or building or an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame on outdoor property unless approved by the authority having jurisdiction.
All burn permits are suspended until further notice
Exceptions shall include: LPG or natural gas fired grills at private residences, compressed gas grills or Coleman fueled stoves and lanterns at developed campgrounds or picnic grounds, approved grills used for the commercial cooking of food, flares used by Public Safety agencies to warn the public of danger, training fires used by Public Safety agencies.
Please note campfires in approved developed campsites or picnic grounds and the use of charcoal grills are also prohibited.
This ban is dependent on the current fire danger and will be evaluated regularly.
This ban shall be effective from 08:00, August 14, 2020 until otherwise lifted or changed by the Fire Chief or his designee.
To learn more about the current restrictions, how the need for restrictions are determined, or additional information on preparing your property for the risk of wildfire, please visit our website at: www.estesvalleyfire.org/wildfire.
